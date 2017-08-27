Report: Alabama DT struck by stray bullet

Tuscaloosa News is reporting that Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, who is expected to start for the Tide this season, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg while at a bar Sunday morning.

BREAKING: Projected Alabama defensive starter suffers gunshot wound. (Via @TNews_Steph) https://t.co/84F6dWckwY — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) August 27, 2017

Police are still investigating the incident, but they did confirm that Davis was not the intended target of the stray bullet.

They also said Davis was "uncooperative with investigators."

Click over to Tuscaloosa News for the full story.

