Report: Alabama DT struck by stray bullet

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WAFF) -

Tuscaloosa News is reporting that Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, who is expected to start for the Tide this season, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg while at a bar Sunday morning.

Police are still investigating the incident, but they did confirm that Davis was not the intended target of the stray bullet.

They also said Davis was "uncooperative with investigators." 

