Tate Farms animal barn destroyed in fire

A barn is a total loss following a late night fire at Tate Farms in Meridianville.

Firefighters responded to calls of a structure fire off Moore's Mill road just before 1a.m. on Sunday.



The animal barn was destroyed. Parts of the farm's playground were damaged. Sheep and alpacas had to be rescued. The farm reports on Facebook that the pigs did not survive.



The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A statement on Facebook from Tate Farms reads:

Although as a family we are in shock and heartbroken we trust in our God who will provide. He has given us a new slate and we will rebuild better than before.

Tate Farms is a popular attraction in north Alabama for its pumpkin patches and family activities. The 6,000 acre farm also produces corn, wheat and cotton.



A post on the Tate Farms Facebook page asks that visitors refrain from coming to see the damage so investigators can work to determine a cause.

