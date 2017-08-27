Man found dead in Huntsville pinned under vehicle

A man is dead in Huntsville from reportedly being pinned under a vehicle.



Police responded to Hampshire Drive on Sunday morning. Authorities believe the man may have been working on the vehicle, a late model Jeep, when it ran him over.



Authorities believe the accident may have happened on Saturday. A neighbor called police on Sunday morning when dogs began gathering around the Jeep.



The identity of the victim has not been released. The scene is being treated as an accident.



