Man found dead in Huntsville pinned under vehicle

A barn is a total loss following a late night fire at Tate Farms in Meridianville.More >>
A barn is a total loss following a late night fire at Tate Farms in Meridianville.More >>
Just spoke to an officer on scene. He said call came in around 8 of a man pinned under a vehicle. It's on Hampshire Drive in Huntsville.More >>
Just spoke to an officer on scene. He said call came in around 8 of a man pinned under a vehicle. It's on Hampshire Drive in Huntsville.More >>
A domestic shooting is under investigation near Alder Branch Court and Clubhouse Lane.More >>
A domestic shooting is under investigation near Alder Branch Court and Clubhouse Lane.More >>
A business that runs several group homes for intellectually disabled adults in Madison County is closing. Employees say it came without warning and that they haven't been able to cash their last two paychecks due to insufficient funds.More >>
A business that runs several group homes for intellectually disabled adults in Madison County is closing. Employees say it came without warning and that they haven't been able to cash their last two paychecks due to insufficient funds.More >>
Emergency personnel responded to a call from the Holiday Apartments on Clopton St. around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Emergency personnel responded to a call from the Holiday Apartments on Clopton St. around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
A scam is going around targeting victims of the tropical storm Harvey in Houston.More >>
A scam is going around targeting victims of the tropical storm Harvey in Houston.More >>