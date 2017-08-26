Hawk hitches ride in Houston cab during Harvey

A Houston cab driver got quite a surprise Friday when a most unusual fare landed in his passenger seat.

William Bruso stepped away from his cab briefly to get food and returned to find a disheveled, wide-eyed Cooper’s hawk sitting shotgun.

"This Cooper's hawk, a really pretty fella, has sought refuge in my cab here," Bruso said in a YouTube video posted Friday. "He seems to be scared, he doesn't know what's going on."

Bruso told the IBTimes UK that he tried to release the bird, who was having none of it. Eventually, the storm let up some and the hawk agreed it was time to part ways.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48