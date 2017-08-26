Death investigation at Huntsville apartment complex

Emergency personnel responded to a call from the Holiday Apartments on Clopton St. around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police are investigating the death of a female at one of the residences. The woman was reported shot in a domestic dispute hours earlier.

A second female has been detained for questioning, but no arrests have been made.

We will bring you more on this as information becomes available.

