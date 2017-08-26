Madison County man killed in wreck Friday night

A Madison County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

Melvin Charles Jarrett, 50, of New Market was killed when the 1969 Chevrolet Nova he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert.

Jarrett, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 10:55 p.m. on Elkwood Section Road, 12 miles north of Huntsville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48