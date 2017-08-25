Restore Care closing group homes for intellectually disabled

A business that runs several group homes for intellectually disabled adults in Madison County is closing. Employees say it came without warning and that they haven't been paid for two months.

The owner of Response Care Inc., Celia Lloyd-Turney, told WAFF 48 News on Friday that she notified employees and the families of the group homes' 20 residents on Aug. 17. Several now-former employees refuted that claim, saying they found out when people with the Alabama Department of Mental Health's Division of Intellectual Disabilities Services came to some of the homes last weekend to begin the relocation process for the residents.

Lloyd-Turney said she notified the state of her decision to close the business then informed the residents' families and her roughly 100 employees.

The Alabama Department of Mental Health decertified Restore Care in 2015. The business appealed in court and has been operating under a provisional certification.

Lloyd-Turney said the money to cover the workers' back pay should be in the bank by Saturday. She added that money needed to pay the few remaining employees will come through an annual Medicaid reimbursement in October.

She said the workers are still employed for six residents who have not been relocated yet, adding that the business will care for them until they are.

WAFF 48 News has reached out to the Alabama Department of Mental Health. Any response likely would not come until Monday at the earliest, according to a department employee.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48