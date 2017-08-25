Huntsville city councilman collapses at football game

Huntsville City Councilman Mark Russell collapsed while officiating a game for Madison Academy Friday night.

Officials in the mayor’s office said Russell, 54, suffered some sort of “health episode” on the field, which may have been a heart attack.

He was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

The mayor’s office says Russell is up and talking to his family.

According to his biography on the city’s website, Russell has been on the council since 2002, represents District 2 and is the council president pro tem.

You can learn more about him here.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48