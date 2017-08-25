Teen who shot father in Madison charged as juvenile

Madison County deputies say a teen shot his father at a home near Alder Branch Court. (Source: WAFF)

A domestic shooting is under investigation near Alder Branch Court and Clubhouse Lane.

Madison County deputies say a 16-year-old shot his father during a domestic incident Friday afternoon. The father was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Authorities say the shooter has been charged as a juvenile.

Deputies say more information may be released later.

