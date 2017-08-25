Teen who shot father in Madison charged as juvenile

A domestic shooting is under investigation near Alder Branch Court and Clubhouse Lane.More >>
A business that runs several group homes for intellectually disabled adults in Madison County is closing. Employees say it came without warning and that they haven't been able to cash their last two paychecks due to insufficient funds.More >>
Emergency personnel responded to a call from the Holiday Apartments on Clopton St. around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
A Madison County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.More >>
Huntsville City Councilman Mark Russell collapsed while officiating a game for Madison Academy Friday night.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
A former Auburn softball player is alleging abuse and sexual harassment by the Auburn coaching staff in a 14-page complaint, according to an ESPN article.More >>
When used for the right reasons GoFundMe accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling. People have been known to use the fundraising website try to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.More >>
