Teen shoots father in west Madison County, deputies say

A domestic shooting is under investigation near Alder Branch Court and Clubhouse Lane.More >>
A third person has been indicted for the murder of a DeKalb County man nearly two years ago.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department’s special victims unit has charged a Madison man under a newly enacted state law on distribution of a private image.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has filed paperwork to run for the governor’s seat in the general election next fall, according to state officials.More >>
The Limestone County sheriff said an alleged argument over boxer briefs led to shots fired and a man behind bars.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
Officials say the Pentagon expects soon to ban transgender individuals from joining the military and to consider circumstances in which some currently serving transgender troops could remain in uniform.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rain band is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday afternoon.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rain band is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday afternoon.More >>
