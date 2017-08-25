Teen shoots father in west Madison County, deputies say

Madison County deputies say a teen shot his father at a home near Alder Branch Court. (Source: WAFF)

A domestic shooting is under investigation near Alder Branch Court and Clubhouse Lane.

Madison County deputies say a 16-year-old shot his father during a domestic incident Friday afternoon. The father was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to be OK.

The sheriff's office is discussing potential charges with the district attorney's office.

Deputies say more information may be released later.

