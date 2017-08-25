Suspected Marshall County carjacker arrested In Louisiana

A man wanted in connection with a carjacking in Marshall County is in custody in Louisiana.

33-year-old Michael Elliot Farmer of Huntsville is being held in the St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana Jail.

Sheriff's investigators are continuing their investigation but now believe the vehicle that the suspect was in before the carjacking was also stolen.

Sheriff's officials say the incident happened at the north bank of Guntersville Dam late Thursday afternoon. Officials say a man drove up to two 18-year-old females in a Kubota RTV and demanded the keys to their car while holding a long rifle.

Investigators say the man fled in the Nissan Altima and was last seen heading north on Highway 431 in the New Hope area.

Some 12 hours later, Farmer was arrested in the car at a rest area along Interstate 59 near Pearl River, Louisiana.

Farmer is being held in Louisiana on charges there related to the stolen vehicle.

The Kubota RTV has since been impounded, and authorities are trying to find the owner of the vehicle.

Sheriff's officials say they plan to have Farmer extradited to Alabama.

