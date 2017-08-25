FNF48: 3rd round playoffs scores & highlights

WAFF 48 is your source for Tennessee Valley high school football scores and highlights. North Alabama teams and would-be matchups are displayed below. You can find a complete list of state playoffs pairings on the AHSAA website.

3rd ROUND PLAYOFFS

(Highlights will be posted following WAFF 48 News at 10)



1A (Winners play in Semi-Finals)

Addison vs South Lamar

Cherokee vs Pickens County

2A (Winners play in Semi-Finals)

Fyffe vs Sulligent

Lamar County vs Lannett

3A (Winners play in Semi-Finals)

Sylvania vs Randolph County

Colbert Heights vs Piedmont

6A (Winners play in Semi-Finals)

Austin vs Pinson Valley

Oxford vs Clay-Chalkville

