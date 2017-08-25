FNF48: 2nd round playoffs scores & highlights

(WAFF) -
WAFF 48 is your source for Tennessee Valley high school football scores and highlights.
[TAP OR CLICK HERE FOR SCORES]
2ND ROUND PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS
- Lafayette vs Fyffe [WATCH]
- Austin vs Shades Valley [WATCH]
- Sylvania vs West Morgan [WATCH]
- Brooks vs Etowah [WATCH]
- Briarwood vs Lee [WATCH]
- Muscle Shoals vs Oxford [WATCH]
- Mae Jemison vs St. Clair Co. [WATCH]
- Sand Rock vs Lanett [WATCH]
- Colbert Heights vs Weaver [WATCH]
ROUND 3 PAIRINGS (NOV. 24)
- Addison vs South Lamar
- Cherokee vs Pickens County
- Fyffe vs Sulligent
- Lamar County vs Lannett
- Sylvania vs Randolph County
- Colbert Heights vs Piedmont
- Hokes Bluff vs Fayette County
- Cherokee County vs Saks
- St. Clair County vs Mortimer Jordan
- Etowah vs Briarwood
- Austin vs Pinson Valley
- Oxford vs Clay-Chalkville
- Thompson vs Hoover
Submit your scores to us by tweeting us with the tag #FNF48 or by calling the newsroom at (256) 533-6397.
You can follow scores for teams across north Alabama on the free WAFF 48 News App. Just tap on the menu in the top left corner.
Then, look for 'HS Football Scores' in the drop down navigation.
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.
Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48