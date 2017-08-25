FNF48: 2nd round playoffs scores & highlights

WAFF 48 is your source for Tennessee Valley high school football scores and highlights.

[TAP OR CLICK HERE FOR SCORES]



2ND ROUND PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS

Lafayette vs Fyffe [WATCH]

Austin vs Shades Valley [WATCH]

Sylvania vs West Morgan [WATCH]

Brooks vs Etowah [WATCH]

Briarwood vs Lee [WATCH]

Muscle Shoals vs Oxford [WATCH]

Mae Jemison vs St. Clair Co. [WATCH]

Sand Rock vs Lanett [WATCH]

Colbert Heights vs Weaver [WATCH]

ROUND 3 PAIRINGS (NOV. 24)

Addison vs South Lamar

Cherokee vs Pickens County

Fyffe vs Sulligent

Lamar County vs Lannett

Sylvania vs Randolph County

Colbert Heights vs Piedmont

Hokes Bluff vs Fayette County

Cherokee County vs Saks

St. Clair County vs Mortimer Jordan

Etowah vs Briarwood

Austin vs Pinson Valley

Oxford vs Clay-Chalkville

Thompson vs Hoover

Submit your scores to us by tweeting us with the tag #FNF48 or by calling the newsroom at (256) 533-6397.

You can follow scores for teams across north Alabama on the free WAFF 48 News App.



Then, look for 'HS Football Scores' in the drop down navigation.

