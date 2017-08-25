3rd suspect charged in 2015 DeKalb County murder

A third person has been indicted for the murder of a DeKalb County man nearly two years ago.

Jason Lee Loudermilk is now jailed on a murder charge. The charge stems from the shooting of Kenneth Shaw at his home in Henagar back in November 2015.

Dakota Gore is charged with murder and Casey Adam Jones is charged with capital murder in relation to Shaw's death.

Loudermilk's bond is set at $500,000.

