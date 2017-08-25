Learn how you can support sexual assault survivors

The Limestone County sheriff said an alleged argument over boxer briefs led to shots fired and a man behind bars.More >>
Nearly 100 people participated in a demonstration on the University of North Alabama campus in Florence on Thursday night in support of a former student who is an alleged sexual assault victim.More >>
A manufacturing company in Huntsville celebrated a mega milestone in on Thursday. BASF made its 400 millionth catalytic converter.More >>
Conditions are 90% favorable for a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch scheduled for 1:51CT Thursday afternoon.More >>
Huntsville police are looking for a prisoner who escaped from an inmate labor detail Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, according to forecasters.More >>
Harvey maintains Category 2 hurricane at 110 mph at 10 a.m. Friday. If it reaches 111 mph, it will be a Cat 3 hurricane.More >>
Alabama State Board of Education member Ella Bell has come under fire for remarks made during a school board work session on June 21.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rainband is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday morning.More >>
A woman set a fire inside a Memphis Walmart on Thursday morning.More >>
