STAC agents and Decatur police arrest 2 on drug charges

Agents with the Madison-Morgan County HIDTA Drug Task Force along with Decatur police conducted an investigation involving the trafficking of meth.

The investigation resulted in the arrests of Corey Hart, 37, and Jerome Casteel, 41, and the seizure of approximately one pound of methamphetamine.

On August 21, STAC Agents stopped Hart and Casteel at the Express Food Mart on Highway 72 in Gurley.

Investigators tell us the stop resulted in the seizure of approximately one pound of meth and determined the meth was in the process of being taken to Decatur for distribution.

Both men were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and booked into the Madison County Jail.

If you suspect drug activity in your neighborhood, contact the STAC office, 256-427-5456.

