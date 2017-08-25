Elkmont man found guilty of sexual abuse, sodomy

The Limestone County sheriff said an alleged argument over boxer briefs led to shots fired and a man behind bars.More >>
Nearly 100 people participated in a demonstration on the University of North Alabama campus in Florence on Thursday night in support of a former student who is an alleged sexual assault victim.
A manufacturing company in Huntsville celebrated a mega milestone in on Thursday. BASF made its 400 millionth catalytic converter.
Conditions are 90% favorable for a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch scheduled for 1:51CT Thursday afternoon.
Huntsville police are looking for a prisoner who escaped from an inmate labor detail Wednesday afternoon.
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that "he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day."
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.
A Hamilton mother is upset because she said school staff members unfairly deemed her daughter's shirt inappropriate.
