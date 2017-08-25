Elkmont man found guilty of sexual abuse, sodomy

An Elkmont man will face sentencing in the next 90 days after a Limestone County jury returned a guilty verdict against him for sexually abusing a young girl.

William Bryant Jr., 65, of 22315 New Garden Road, Elkmont, went to trial for the alleged abuse Monday and was found guilty on three counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 and sodomy of a child under 12, said Deputy District Attorney Jim Ayers.

The jury returned the guilty verdict Wednesday.

The victim, a female family member, reported the abuse to a school counselor in September 2015, according to an incident report filed by a Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigator.

The victim told investigators Bryant had been sexually abusing her since she was 4 years old, and the abuse happened repeatedly over the course of seven years, reports show. The abuse happened at both the victim's home and Bryant's home, the report said.

