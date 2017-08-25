3 Huntsville Utilities workers injured overnight

Three Huntsville Utilities workers were injured while repairing equipment on Hampton Ridge Thursday night at 10:15 p.m.

Officials tell us it was an electrical incident. The workers were repairing an isolated outage in the subdivision of Hampton Ridge that was only affecting one customer. The outage happened after a contractor accidentally cut a cable.

Officials tell us that lines are frequently cut by contractors.If contractors are following the rules those lines are marked.Huntsville Utilities say they're investigating if the contractor called to have the lines marked. They say it's possible the lines were marked incorrectly or that they were marked and that the contractor just cut too closely.

Huntsville Utilities safety team is investigating the incident to find out exactly what happened.

Two of the workers were treated and released from the hospital, while the third worker was airlifted to Birmingham with non-life threatening injuries.

