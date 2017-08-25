Town Creek woman guilty of murder for hire

A Town Creek woman found guilty of charges that involved hiring someone to kill her former daughter-in-law was denied bail on Monday, according to court documents.

Sandra Hill Treadway, 56, was arrested in December 2015 and indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury on the charges of hiring a “hit man” to kill her former daughter-in-law in an effort to settle a custody dispute.

The jury reportedly took under 45 minutes to reach a verdict.

Authorities say Treadway unknowingly hired an undercover officer who she assumed would carry out the assassination.

She reportedly provided the officer with detailed information about the woman she wanted to be killed and paid him $750 up front and $500 at a later time.

