Lauderdale Co. Commission agrees to do Brush Creek Park in two phases

Lauderdale County commissioners have agreed to a two-phase plan to renovate Brush Creek Park.

During a recent work session, Richard Edmonds, of the Florence-based engineering firm White, Lynn and Collins, suggested commissioners consider doing the work in two phases.

“The plans are done for most of the park,” Edmonds said, “but there are still some electrical and mechanical designs to be done. We have plans ready for the clearing and development of the sites (the camper parking), which can be put out for bids now.”

“As long as there is nothing in the grant that says it has to be done at one time, I’ll all for it,” said Commissioner Joe Hackworth, who along with Commissioner Fay Parker represent the western part of the county.

The park, which is owned by the Tennessee Valley Authority and leased to the county for 99 years, is located on Alabama 14 in the Wrights community. It provides outdoor recreation with a cold water bathhouse, 50 acres of primitive campgrounds and a boat ramp.

Read more at the Times Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48