Colbert Co. Commissioner: Water line extension would spur growth

Every four days or so, Jeff Sizemore starts his pickup and drives down Barton Mountain to a water meter on the side of Mount Mills Road in western Colbert County.

He pulls his pickup and trailer onto a narrow shoulder, attaches a hose to a tap, and places the hose into the first of two 500-gallon plastic tanks. He turns the valve on and waits about an hour for the tanks he has hauled in the trailer to fill.

Then he makes the trip back up the mountain, hauling more than two tons of water to his home. There he empties the water into an underground tank to provide water for his wife, two children and elderly mother. He brings an assortment of plastic jugs for drinking water.

It has become a routine for his family since the well across from his home went dry in the 1990s.

If a grant is approved, it could improve the water situation for Sizemore and his family.

Read more at Times Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48