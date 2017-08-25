What would you do in an active shooter situation?

The Limestone County sheriff said an alleged argument over boxer briefs led to shots fired and a man behind bars.More >>
Nearly 100 people participated in a demonstration on the University of North Alabama campus in Florence on Thursday night in support of a former student who is an alleged sexual assault victim.More >>
A manufacturing company in Huntsville celebrated a mega milestone in on Thursday. BASF made its 400 millionth catalytic converter.More >>
Conditions are 90% favorable for a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch scheduled for 1:51CT Thursday afternoon.More >>
Huntsville police are looking for a prisoner who escaped from an inmate labor detail Wednesday afternoon.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.More >>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >>
The couple posted the photo on Facebook and asked people what they see in the sonogram.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
