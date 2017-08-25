Things you need to know if you're in an active shooter situation

A scary situation out of Charleston, South Carolina where a disgruntled employee shot and killed a person and took others hostage got us thinking about what you need to do if you're put in that situation.

The biggest thing for people to remember is to remain calm if you're ever in that situation.

Develop a safety plan and mentally prepare yourself. Lieutenant Stacy Bates with Huntsville police says people respond to situations in 3 ways.

They fight, they flee the area, or they freeze.

Bates says being mentally prepared, you don't have to think you can just react. Of course, he also recommends that you're aware of your surroundings and know where your exits are

Bates also says being mentally prepared and having a plan is really important because it may be 3-5 minutes before law enforcement are able to get to a scene.

