BASF celebrates 400M catalytic converters, Huntsville plant expansion

A manufacturing company in Huntsville celebrated a mega milestone in on Thursday. BASF made its 400 millionth catalytic converter. That's the part in your car that keeps harmful pollution from going into the air.

BASF also celebrated their expansion. It's an innovative center creating heavy duty catalysts for on- and off-road applications.

The plant in Huntsville produces the active ingredients for the converters that treat the exhaust that comes out of engines. It is also BASF's largest emissions catalyst manufacturing site in North America.

“We are proud of the contributions of the employees that come from the Huntsville area. They've done a fantastic job,” said Joel Johnson, vice president of BASF mobile emissions catalysts. “It's not just productivity and efficiency that we bring to the manufactory floor every year, but it's the enhancement to the technology and the innovations that come from every part of our organization."

More than 650 employees work at the plant, which opened in 1974. The annual impact for this facility is about $45 million, and the company pays more than $1.6 million in local and state taxes.

“That also helps the other parts of the state as well because it raises the awareness of companies that are making evaluations about where are we going to invest and build our next facility," said Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield.

It took 18 months to build the expansion, and it will provide 10 production jobs.

