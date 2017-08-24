Marshall County students, faculty cheer return of Crispitos

School kids are cheering the return of the Crispito. The tasty flour tortilla with mystery meat inside was replaced last year, but cries from the public brought it back to the lunchroom.

For Marshall County schools, Thursday marked their well-received return to the lunchroom.

"Those Crispitos sure was good. I could eat a million of them," said Douglas Elementary School fourth grader Levi Brothers.

You know, sometimes it's the simple things in life that can make you happy. But take them away and it can cause some grief.

"Last year, they changed the state bid, the food that we could order off the bid, and they changed the Crispitos to a different product," said Casey Partain, Marshall County Schools' child nutrition program director.

“I didn't like them. The cheese made them went soggy and they were shorter," Levi said.

Not willing to take what he was given, Levi decided to do what any adult would do: start a petition.

"I was going to her classroom and get people to sign a thing so we could bring back Crispitos," Levi said.

But after sending an email to the school's child nutrition director, he got an answer that made him look forward to this year.

"I explained to him there wasn't a whole lot I could do. It was up to the state bid process. But I was happy to tell him that they finally were coming back," said Partain.

So this year, life is good and back to normal.

"These are good. I like these better. These are the original ones," said Levi.

Levi said he hopes last year's Crispitos never come back.

