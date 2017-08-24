Marshall County students cheer return of Crispitos

A manufacturing company in Huntsville celebrated a mega milestone in on Thursday. BASF made its 400 millionth catalytic converter.More >>
Limestone County deputies say an alleged argument over boxer briefs led to shots fired and a man behind bars.More >>
Conditions are 90% favorable for a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch scheduled for 1:51CT Thursday afternoon.More >>
Huntsville police are looking for a prisoner who escaped from an inmate labor detail Wednesday afternoon.More >>
An investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on sex crime charges Friday.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
The couple posted the photo on Facebook and asked people what they see in the sonogram.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
Video shows eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed down into the splits while their arms are held up by fellow teammates, making each girl unable to move herself out of the position.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >>
