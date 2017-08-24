Shotgun fired during drunken fight over underwear, sheriff says

Limestone County deputies say an alleged argument over boxer briefs led to shots fired and a man behind bars.

Christopher Draper, 32, is charged with reckless endangerment and second-degree domestic violence (menacing). He is being held in the Limestone County Jail, and bond has not been set at this time. Deputies say additional charges are pending.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Tillman Mill Road in Elkmont at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses said Draper, who had been drinking all day, had gotten into an altercation with his mother’s boyfriend for walking around in shared areas of the residence in boxers. He was allegedly mad that he was waling around in the part of the home where Draper and his girlfriend also live.

Draper allegedly attacked the victim several times and was subdued each time, then allowed to get back up. Draper then allegedly went into his bedroom with his mother, and she locked the door. She said Draper then picked up a .410 shotgun, kicked open the door, and pointed the gun at the victim, stating, "I’ll kill you.” She told deputies that she stepped in front of the shotgun, grabbed the barrel and pointed it at the ceiling, at which time Draper fired the gun before fleeing the residence.

Draper and another person returned to the home while the deputy was still there. Deputies say Draper, who appeared intoxicated, claimed the victim had “jumped” him.

Evidence at the scene was consistent with the initial report made by the victim and witness.

Additional charges are expected pending an interview with Draper when he is sober.

