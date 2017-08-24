WATCH: Successful SpaceX rocket launch - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

WATCH: Successful SpaceX rocket launch

By William McLain, Digital Content Manager
Photo of Falcon 9 rocket taken July 2, 2017 (Source: SpaceX) Photo of Falcon 9 rocket taken July 2, 2017 (Source: SpaceX)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched on Thursday afternoon.

The rocket, part of the FORMOSAT-5 mission, is carrying a satellite developed by the Taiwan National Space Organization. The purpose of the satellite is to enhance Taiwan's self-reliant space technology capabilities.


A tweet from SpaceX confirms the rocket successfully landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.
 

