SpaceX rocket launches successfully

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched on Thursday afternoon.



The rocket, part of the FORMOSAT-5 mission, is carrying a satellite developed by the Taiwan National Space Organization. The purpose of the satellite is to enhance Taiwan's self-reliant space technology capabilities.

Successful deployment of FORMOSAT-5 to low-Earth orbit confirmed. pic.twitter.com/PiB7r3Zk4F — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 24, 2017



A tweet from SpaceX confirms the rocket successfully landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.



