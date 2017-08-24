WATCH: Fyffe vs Maplesville football game - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

WATCH: Fyffe vs Maplesville football game

The defending 2A state champion Fyffe Red Devils will take on 1A Maplesville on August 24.

WAFF 48 will stream the game in this story. Kickoff is set for 7:00p.m. Thursday.

The game will also air on WAFF 48.2 Bounce TV.

The cross-state matchup is part of the Champions Challenge at Montgomery's Cramton Bowl.

Fyffe shutout Aliceville last year 28-0 to win the state title.

Top ranked Maplesville beat Pickens County in last year's title game 40-12.
 

