Maplesville beats Fyffe in Champions Challenge game 1

The defending 2A state champion Fyffe Red Devils got trumped by Maplesville in the first game of the 2017 Champions Challenge.

Maplesville won 20-7 at Cramton Bowl Thursday evening with help Nate Watson's big plays on three of his four first-half touches as the defending Class 1A state champs.

In between Wilson's plays, Fyffe kept the ball for almost 15 minutes but saw an untimely penalty. And some big defensive plays by Maplesville's defense kept them from establishing any real momentum.

Fyffe kept the ball for 14:51 of the first half to Maplesville’s 9:09. However, the 1A team had 146 yards passing and 219 total yards on 20 plays. The Red Devils had 89 total yards: 82 rushing and 7 yards passing.

The DeKalb County team cut the lead to 20-7 in the third period when Brody Dalton made an exceptional catch of Payton Stoner’s 24-yard pass for the touchdown with 6:51 left in the third period. Both teams played their reserves the rest of the game.

Thursday's game was a jamboree and won't count on either team’s record.

Fyffe shut out Aliceville last year 28-0 to win the state title.

Top-ranked Maplesville beat Pickens County in last year's title game 40-12.

