2 injured in two-vehicle accident off Old Hwy 431 in Owens Crossroads

An investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on sex crime charges Friday.More >>
The Madison County Department of Human Resources will have two job fairs this week.More >>
Huntsville police are looking for a prisoner who escaped from an inmate labor detail Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The murder trial of a Muscle Shoals woman has been delayed.More >>
Alabama Sen. Bill Holtzclaw announced he is running for U.S. Congress in the GOP primary. He is challenging Rep. Mo Brooks for his District 5 seat.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.More >>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
