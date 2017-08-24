2 injured in two-vehicle accident off Old Hwy 431 in Owens Cross - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

2 injured in two-vehicle accident off Old Hwy 431 in Owens Crossroads

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL (WAFF) -

Two people were transported to the hospital after a car accident Thursday morning on Muir Woods Drive in Owens Crossroads.

At least two vehicles were involved and officials believe the two people were standing outside a vehicle when it happened.

We know at least one person is in serious condition and the other person's condition is unknown at this time.  

