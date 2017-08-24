Cut gas line near Mill Creek Elementary secured

The Madison City Schools Superintendent tells us a cut gas line near Mill Creek Elementary has been secured after Madison police asked people to avoid the area early Thursday morning.

Madison police asked people to avoid the area of Mill Road and Mose Chapel Road near Mill Creek Elementary due to a cut gas line.

Officials at Mill Creek Elementary told us the Madison Fire Department had advised them to not let anyone go outside.

Tony Burns, the General Manager for North Alabama Gas District General Manager said they had people on site attempting to control the situation.

Burns told us a crew had been working on replacing a bridge that hit a 4-inch gas line. The options for shutting off the gas were shutting valves on the line or squeezing the line shut.

The pipe is made out of polyethylene, a plastic.

