Crews working to repair cut gas line near Mill Creek Elementary - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Crews working to repair cut gas line near Mill Creek Elementary

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

Madison police are asking people to avoid the area of Mill Road and Mose Chapel Road due to a cut gas line.

Officials at Mill Creek Elementary say the Madison Fire Department have advised them to not let anyone go outside.  

Use Gillespie Road or Madison Boulevard as alternate routes. 

Crews are on the scene. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly