Firefighters put out house fire in Paint Rock

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
and Shelia O'Connor, Reporter
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
PAINT ROCK, AL (WAFF) -

Firefighters have contained to a house fire in Paint Rock that happened on Keel Street just off of Highway 72 on Thursday morning. 

The call came in around 5 o'clock and the Paint Rock Volunteer Fire Department and the Keel Mountain Fire Department are working to put it out.

Investigators tell us the fire started in the front bedroom. A neighbor tells us one man was inside sleeping on the couch and he did get out

Firefighters have been working to put this out for about 30-45 minutes.

