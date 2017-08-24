Firefighters put out house fire in Paint Rock

Firefighters have contained to a house fire in Paint Rock that happened on Keel Street just off of Highway 72 on Thursday morning.

Fire is pretty much contained firefighters checking for any hot spots. Still A LOT of smoke in the area @waff48 pic.twitter.com/8JFCvB0F75 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) August 24, 2017

The call came in around 5 o'clock and the Paint Rock Volunteer Fire Department and the Keel Mountain Fire Department are working to put it out.

Investigators tell us the fire started in the front bedroom. A neighbor tells us one man was inside sleeping on the couch and he did get out

#BREAKING firefighters working to put out a structure fire on Keel St. off of HWY 72 @waff48 pic.twitter.com/ffRgFOCx4c — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) August 24, 2017

Firefighters have been working to put this out for about 30-45 minutes.

