Florence police cutting services because of personnel shortage

The police department is scaling back its services because of a lack of personnel.

Chief Ron Tyler outlined the department's personnel issues Wednesday at a meeting of the City Council's Public Safety Committee.

"Staff is not available due to sickness, injuries, retirements and military service," he said. "We have 26 vacancies now, or that will occur soon."

Tyler said he dissolved the Traffic Division and parked its motorcycles because of a lack of officers. He said the department will no longer perform funeral escorts.

Beginning Oct. 1, he said, funeral escorts will be performed only at the request and expense of a funeral home, and must be done with three off-duty officers. If three off-duty officers are not available, the request will be denied, he said.

