2 plead and are sentenced in Colbert Co. circuit court

Two Colbert County men have pleaded guilty prior to their cases going to trial, officials said.

Authorities said William Paul Cosby, 33, 8043 Alabama Road, Cherokee, pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Joshua James Calvert, 36, 4585 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia, pleaded to second-degree assault. He was sentenced to 20 years, split with three years to serve.

Courthouse officials said Cosby was indicted in May on charges of first-degree robbery. He was arrested in March.

