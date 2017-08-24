Kelley's Rainbow domestic violence shelter needs donations

Kelley’s Rainbow domestic violence shelter is an emergency stop for women and children who are in danger of abuse from a family member or acquaintance. Many times, the victims come in without a possession to their names.

“We had one woman who came in who was begging for clean underwear,” said Stephany McTarsney, case manager for Domestic Violence Crisis Services (DVCS). The organization serves domestic violence survivors in Marshall, DeKalb and Cherokee Counties.

“We do a lot of different things than house victims in the shelter,” McTarsney said. “We help with resources, protection orders and the court system. We usually keep around 16 women and children in the shelter.”

The shelter always needs hairbrushes, coffee, creamer, sugar and baby diapers.

Read more at The Advertiser-Gleam .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48