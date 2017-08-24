Colbert Co. food pantry wants to help needy children

A local food pantry wants to help provide food and other items to students in Colbert County who are often hungry at home during the weekends.

Sheffield Councilwoman Penny Freeman is working with the Lila Barnett Area Food Pantry to remedy that situation.

According to a flyer soliciting funds to help the food pantry, there are more than 1,000 students across Colbert County in need of the pantry's services.

The pantry is hosted by Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church.

"We figured they would have 10 or 15 at each school," Freeman said. "We didn't figure the need was what it is."

Once word got out, the food pantry began receiving calls from all over the county, she said.

