Morgan Co. prosecutor takes death penalty off table for bakery murder case

Prosecutors won’t seek the death penalty in the capital murder case against Roger Dale Stevens, who is accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife in November 2015 outside a local restaurant she owned and operated.

As a matter of protocol, District Attorney Scott Anderson filed the notice in Morgan County Circuit Court last week, writing “in the event that he is convicted of a capital offense in the case the State of Alabama will not seek the Death Penalty as punishment.”

Anderson was not available for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Defense attorney Ronald Smith said Wednesday the decision likely would accelerate the case and save taxpayer money, because the court-appointed defense counsel would not need to find and hire a myriad of mental health and other experts to testify as it would in a death penalty case.

Those bills would have been paid by the state, because Stevens has court-appointed defense counsel, he said.

