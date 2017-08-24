1 injured after being hit by truck on Highway 31 in Hartselle

Police are investigating an incident after a man was hit by a truck on Highway 31 and Kayo Road just north of the Hartselle city limits on Thursday morning.

It happened around 1:45. The convenience store owner nearby says a medical helicopter took the patient away

At this time we have no further information from police right now.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

