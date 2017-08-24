1 injured after being hit by truck on Highway 31 in Hartselle - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

1 injured after being hit by truck on Highway 31 in Hartselle

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Police are investigating an incident after a man was hit by a truck on Highway 31 and Kayo Road just north of the Hartselle city limits on Thursday morning. 

It happened around 1:45. The convenience store owner nearby says a medical helicopter took the patient away

At this time we have no further information from police right now. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Single winner claims 2nd largest Powerball jackpot

    Single winner claims 2nd largest Powerball jackpot

    Thursday, August 24 2017 4:11 AM EDT2017-08-24 08:11:32 GMT
    Thursday, August 24 2017 4:11 AM EDT2017-08-24 08:11:32 GMT

    The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.

    More >>

    The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.

    More >>

  • Investigator: P&G employee left 15-month-old who died unattended in car all day

    Investigator: P&G employee left 15-month-old who died unattended in car all day

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:48 AM EDT2017-08-24 07:48:39 GMT
    A toddler has died after being left in a car that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to the Warren County coroner. (Source: WXIX)A toddler has died after being left in a car that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to the Warren County coroner. (Source: WXIX)

    A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove. 

    More >>

    A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove. 

    More >>

  • Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

    More >>

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly