2 arrested after high-speed pursuit in north Huntsville

A high-speed pursuit through north Huntsville ended with two men in police custody.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday. Two men were arrested when it came to an end on Irondale Drive about 10 minutes later.

Police say they believe people in the car threw out bags of drugs during the chase.

Police said the car was driven by 23-year-old Qunitrell Campbell. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, attempt to elude and reckless endangerment. The passenger, 23-year-old Montarius Morris, was charged with three outstanding traffic warrants.

