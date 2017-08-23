Brothers sought in theft of $95K in vehicles from Lincoln County, TN

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Alex Langford and Kevin Langford. Arrest warrants have been issued for these two brothers in connection to the theft of two service trucks with tools and a utility trailer, totaling over $95,000.00, from a farm in the Elora community.

The sheriff's department says they stole a 2004 Ford F-350, a 2000 Ford F-450, and a 2012 20 foot, black seven-ton Lone Wolf trailer.

The trucks were recovered on Wednesday, but the suspects are still at large with the trailer.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 931-433-9821.

