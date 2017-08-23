Brothers arrested in vehicle theft case in Lincoln County, TN

From the left, Alex Langford and Kevin Langford (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)

The Lincoln County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department has announced the capture of two brothers wanted in a theft case.

The sheriff's department had arrest warrants for Alex Langford and Kevin Langford. These warrants were in connection to the theft of two service trucks with tools and a utility trailer stolen from a farm in the Elora community. The vehicles were valued at more than $95,000.00,.

The trucks were recovered on Wednesday.

The suspects were later caught in Marshall County.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48