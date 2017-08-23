Jackson County man found guilty of shooting roommate in head

An investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on sex crime charges Friday.More >>
The Madison County Department of Human Resources will have two job fairs this week.More >>
Huntsville police are looking for a prisoner who escaped from an inmate labor detail Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The murder trial of a Muscle Shoals woman has been delayed.More >>
Alabama Sen. Bill Holtzclaw announced he is running for U.S. Congress in the GOP primary. He is challenging Rep. Mo Brooks for his District 5 seat.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
There was no winner last Saturday, so the Powerball jackpot increased to $700 million, the second-highest in history.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Click here to see how much you would take home depending on which state you bought your winning lottery ticket in.More >>
Millions of people try their luck on big lottery games like Powerball every week. We wonder what the odds actually are that you'll choose the winning combinations.More >>