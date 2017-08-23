Jackson County man found guilty of shooting roommate in head - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Jackson County man found guilty of shooting roommate in head

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A Jackson County jury has found a man guilty in connection to a shooting from March 2016.

Verion Ramsey was found guilty of first-degree assault on Thursday.

He's charged with shooting his roommate in the head during an altercation at their Hollywood home on County Road 116. Investigators say when they arrived they found the 52-year-old victim with gunshot injuries to the side of his head.

READ MORE: 1 man arrested after shooting in Jackson Co.

