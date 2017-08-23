Crime Stoppers: Suspect steals over $8K in lawn equipment

This week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers features a crime where items weren't just stolen, they were hauled away. And we're talking about thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Surveillance footage from the Spencer Companies at 610 Andrew Jackson Way in Huntsville appears to show the suspect kick out a window in the garage door.. That was step one.

Police investigators say that shortly after that, the suspect showed up again behind the wheel of a pickup truck. He raised the garage type door and pulled off with a trailer that had more than $8,000 worth of lawn equipment on it.

Any idea who this crook is? If so, there's a big payday coming your way, as in up to $1,000. Just make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. Or to see how to text or email those anonymous tips, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link.

