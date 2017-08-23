Madison County DHR holding job fairs Thursday, Friday - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Madison County DHR holding job fairs Thursday, Friday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The Madison County Department of Human Resources will have two job fairs this week.

They will be at its Oakwood Avenue office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

DHR recommends being prepared when meeting recruiters, bring your resume and dress professionally.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly