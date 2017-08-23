Kitchen Cops: Excessive flies reported at restaurant

Las Trojas Cantina Mexican Restaurant in Madison earned an 81 for their last health inspection. The Madison County Health Department reports there were a lot of flies and that they discovered a violation for something that could allow cross contamination.

The inspector reported seeing flies throughout the facility. They also saw a crack in the bottom of a bin holding cooked chips, which can let what's outside get inside. Las Trojas also lost points for using a broken fry basket.

The Golden Corral in Decatur barely made the low performers list last time with an 84. That is the cutoff score to place a restaurant on a health department's reinspection schedule. This time, they scored an 85, just enough to get off of that schedule and to shake off the low performer label.

The workers at the deli at the Walmart in Russellville kept it perfectly clean, as they earned a 100.

Three other Kitchen Cops high performers just missed a perfect score. Ted's Bar-B-Q in Madison, AFC Sushi at the Publix on Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville, and Create, which is in the University of North Alabama student recreation center in Florence, each scored a 99.

For health inspection scores from around the Tennessee Valley and across Alabama, click here.

