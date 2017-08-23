Hartselle police searching for contractor accused of scamming people online

Hartselle police are looking for an accused scam artist.

Johnny Ray Jordan is wanted on charges of first-degree theft of property is an almost year-old case. Police say Jordan claims to be a general contractor on Craigslist and possibly other online media. Police say he would quote a job and ask for partial payment up front, then ask for more money when he showed up with some materials.

The case involves two people he hired to assist with a job who he defrauded along with the victim, according to investigators. They said he used some of the partial payment to purchase painting materials, then the two workers spent over a week on the job, and Jordan returned to collect more money for other materials. The two workers spent about another week on the job, but they and the customer all lost contact with Jordan.

Police say they have not been able to catch up with Jordan since.

If you know his whereabouts, please contact Sgt. McDearmond at 256-751-4917 or amcdearmond@hartselle.org.

Police also recommend checking references and material suppliers when hiring someone to work on your property.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48