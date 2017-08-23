Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro making second marina expansion

A major expansion is underway in Jackson County. Goose Pond Colony is expanding their marina to the tune of a half-million dollars.

Lake Guntersville draws people from all over the United States, but this latest expansion is being done for those who live a little closer in mind.

In 2015, Goose Pond Colony made a major $2 million expansion adding 44 slips to their marina. They're now looking to add approximately 16 more to the 2015 expansion.

In recent years, officials here say they've invested more than $4 million in improvements and expansions to the resorts golf course, restaurant and marina. This latest expansion will be for the creation of recreational boats up to 54 feet long.

"A lot of new people in town that are coming in from the BRAC. The BRAC has been coming out and getting slips, buying boats and putting those on there, so we're real happy to be able to do something that's going to help people who may not live on the lake but be able to drive over from Huntsville and have a boat on the water and be able to take it out at any time," said Goose Pond Colony manager Lyle Soseby.

Soseby expects the expansion to be completed in early March.

